Who Plays The Seagull In Little Mermaid 2023

The Little Mermaid is a beloved Disney animated film that was released in 1989. The film tells the story of a young mermaid named Ariel who dreams of becoming human and falls in love with a human prince named Eric. The movie has since become a classic and has spawned numerous adaptations, including a live-action film set to be released in 2023.

One of the most iconic characters in The Little Mermaid is the seagull named Scuttle. Scuttle is a humorous and eccentric character who serves as Ariel’s friend and advisor. In the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, fans are eager to find out who will be playing the role of Scuttle.

While the casting for The Little Mermaid has not been officially announced, there are several actors who would be perfect for the role of Scuttle. One actor who comes to mind is Jack McBrayer. McBrayer is known for his comedic roles in shows like 30 Rock and movies like Wreck-It Ralph. His quirky sense of humor and animated voice would make him a great fit for the role of Scuttle.

Another actor who could potentially play the role of Scuttle is Andy Samberg. Samberg is a talented comedian and actor who has showcased his comedic chops in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and movies like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. His energetic and offbeat personality would bring a fresh and entertaining take to the character of Scuttle.

In addition to McBrayer and Samberg, other actors who could potentially play the role of Scuttle include Danny DeVito, who is known for his larger-than-life personality and comedic timing, and Eric Stonestreet, who has proven his comedic skills in the hit TV show Modern Family.

It will be interesting to see who ultimately lands the role of Scuttle in The Little Mermaid 2023. Whoever is cast will have big flippers to fill, as the character of Scuttle is beloved by fans of the original animated film.

In the meantime, here are 8 interesting facts about the character of Scuttle:

1. Scuttle is a seagull who is known for his quirky personality and penchant for collecting human artifacts.

2. In the original animated film, Scuttle is voiced by actor Buddy Hackett, who brings a fun and energetic voice to the character.

3. Scuttle serves as a friend and advisor to Ariel, providing her with information about the human world and helping her navigate her feelings for Prince Eric.

4. Scuttle is known for his unique and often incorrect interpretations of human objects, such as a fork being used as a “dinglehopper” for combing hair.

5. Scuttle plays a key role in helping Ariel rescue Prince Eric from Ursula’s clutches in the climax of the film.

6. Scuttle’s character was inspired by the seagulls that the film’s directors observed while vacationing in California.

7. Scuttle’s design was inspired by a mix of different bird species, including seagulls and pelicans, giving him a distinctive and memorable look.

8. Scuttle’s friendship with Ariel is a heartwarming and endearing aspect of the film, showing that even creatures from different worlds can form deep connections.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about the character of Scuttle in The Little Mermaid:

1. Who is Scuttle in The Little Mermaid?

Scuttle is a seagull who serves as a friend and advisor to Ariel in The Little Mermaid. He is known for his quirky personality and love of human artifacts.

2. What is Scuttle’s role in the film?

Scuttle provides Ariel with information about the human world and helps her navigate her feelings for Prince Eric. He also plays a key role in helping Ariel rescue Prince Eric from Ursula’s clutches.

3. Who voices Scuttle in the original animated film?

Scuttle is voiced by actor Buddy Hackett in the original animated film.

4. What inspired the character of Scuttle?

Scuttle’s character was inspired by the seagulls that the film’s directors observed while vacationing in California.

5. What are some of Scuttle’s quirks?

Scuttle is known for his unique and often incorrect interpretations of human objects, such as a fork being used as a “dinglehopper” for combing hair.

6. What is Scuttle’s relationship with Ariel?

Scuttle and Ariel share a close friendship in the film, with Scuttle providing support and guidance to Ariel as she navigates the human world.

7. What is Scuttle’s design based on?

Scuttle’s design is inspired by a mix of different bird species, including seagulls and pelicans, giving him a distinctive and memorable look.

8. What is Scuttle’s most memorable moment in the film?

One of Scuttle’s most memorable moments is when he helps Ariel rescue Prince Eric from Ursula’s clutches in the climax of the film.

9. Will Scuttle be featured in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid?

While the casting for The Little Mermaid has not been officially announced, it is likely that Scuttle will be included in the film, given his importance in the original story.

10. Who are some actors who could potentially play the role of Scuttle in the live-action adaptation?

Some actors who could potentially play the role of Scuttle include Jack McBrayer, Andy Samberg, Danny DeVito, and Eric Stonestreet.

11. What makes Scuttle a memorable character in The Little Mermaid?

Scuttle’s quirky personality, unique interpretations of human objects, and heartwarming friendship with Ariel make him a memorable and beloved character in The Little Mermaid.

12. How does Scuttle help Ariel throughout the film?

Scuttle provides Ariel with information about the human world, helps her rescue Prince Eric, and offers friendship and support as she navigates her feelings for Prince Eric.

13. What is Scuttle’s favorite human artifact?

Scuttle’s favorite human artifact is a fork, which he hilariously refers to as a “dinglehopper” and uses for combing hair.

14. How does Scuttle feel about humans?

Scuttle has a fascination with humans and their world, which is evident in his collection of human artifacts and his eagerness to share information about human customs with Ariel.

15. What is Scuttle’s relationship with other characters in The Little Mermaid?

Scuttle has a close friendship with Ariel and a playful rivalry with Sebastian the crab, adding depth and humor to his interactions with the other characters in the film.

16. What can fans expect from Scuttle in The Little Mermaid 2023?

Fans can expect to see Scuttle’s quirky personality, helpful nature, and comedic moments brought to life in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

In conclusion, the character of Scuttle in The Little Mermaid is a beloved and memorable part of the film. With his quirky personality, unique interpretations of human objects, and heartwarming friendship with Ariel, Scuttle is a character that has captured the hearts of fans for generations. As the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of who will play the role of Scuttle. Whoever is cast will have big flippers to fill, but with the right actor, Scuttle is sure to soar to new heights in The Little Mermaid 2023.

